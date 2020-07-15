Mary "Susie" Kukla, age 93 of Manistee, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.



She was born on Feb. 8, 1927 in Manistee daughter of the late Fred and Anna (Schudlich) Sundbeck. She was a graduate of Manistee High School. Mary married Joseph A. Kukla on Nov. 20, 1946 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. Joe preceded her in death on Oct. 12, 2006.



Mary was employed with the Sears & Roebuck Store, then as a bookkeeper with Cawthorne Bookkeeping Service and later with Bowling CPA's. She continued her career as a bookkeeper at Manistee Heights Care Center/Tendercare until her retirement. Mary's greatest joy was her family - holidays, birthdays and picnics and camping, these times that she could spend with her family. She took many extended road trips with her husband (Joe) and enjoyed playing cards, dinners and dancing with her friends. Mary expressed her love of family and friends through her love of cooking and was best known for her chocolate-filled cake, carrot cake, baked beans and cinnamon rolls at Easter. She and Joe would also make homemade ice cream for their children. Mary was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Manistee, and the church's Ladies Circle.



She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Sandy and Dennis Mikula of Manistee and Cindy and David Lokovich of Ludington; five grandchildren, Lindsay (Justin) Wassom, Alyson Raines, Jeffrey Mikula, Lea (Paul) Illig and Jennifer Mikula; nine great-grandchildren, Brianna McNeil, Benjamin Raines, Blake and Trevor Mikula, Noah Wassom, Izzy Wassom, Grace Wassom, Paul Illig Jr. and Jacky Petters; numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.



Mary was preceded in death by three daughters, Linda S. Kukla in 1973, Kathleen Kukla in 2016, Susan J. Kukla in 2019; five sisters, Wilma Anderson, Margaret Ax, Norma Perry, Betty Sundbeck and Clara Dalzell; and by four brothers, Fred Sundbeck Jr., Edward J. Sundbeck, Floyd Sundbeck and Carl R. Sundbeck.



Because of the COVID virus, private immediate family funeral services for Mary were held with Pastor Joyce Newman officiating. Burial followed at Oak Grove Cemetery in Manistee.



The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.

