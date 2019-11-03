Home

Mary Losia Campbell Obituary
Mary Losia Campbell, 100, of Ludington, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility in Manistee. She was born May 16, 1919, in Sunfield, the youngest of the seven children of Snow and Susie (Kenyon) Peabody.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Janet (Jack) Madsen of Muncie, Indiana; her son, Fred (Jo Anne) Campbell of Benzonia; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Charles F. Campbell in 1995.

Private family services will be held at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, 309 S. Washington Avenue, Ludington, followed by interment in Lakeview Cemetery.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com
Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
