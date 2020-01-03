Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pere Marquette Chapel - Ludington
309 S. Washington Avenue
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 843-2531
For more information about
Mary Case
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Case
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Case

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Louise Case Obituary
Mary Louise Case, 90, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at home. She was born May 19, 1929, in Ludington, the daughter of Richard and Hilda (Knudsen) Mortensen.

Mary retired from Giantway, in Ludington, where she had worked as a clerk for many years. In her spare time, Mary enjoyed crocheting, solving puzzles and drawing.

She was also an avid reader and liked going to yard sales. Most of all, Mary loved spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by her children, Billie (Tim) Anderson of Ludington, Dawn (Richard) Coleman of Ludington, Sheree Nicholson of Ludington, and Cory (Cheryl) Case of Ludington; eight grandchildren, Craig (Sandy) Coleman, Jill (George) Peterson, Kathy (Monty) Ashton, Todd (Sara) Coleman, Michael (Brooke) Anderson, Lance (Tiffany) Case, Haley (Garrett) Yax and Jamie Nicholson; 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way; one great-great-grandson; her sisters, Helen Larson and Alyce Bryant; her brother, Wayne (Jeanie) Mortensen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

On Dec. 3, 1949, in Ludington, Mary married Willard A. Case, who preceded her in death in 2001. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Leslie Mortensen; an infant grandson; and an infant great-grandson.

Memorial services will be conducted at noon on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 1212 Monona Drive, Ludington, with Pastor Gary Ridley officiating.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington, is in charge of arrangements; www.beaconfh.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -