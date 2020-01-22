|
Mary Louise Haner, 76, of Free Soil, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at her home at the Lighthouse Assisted Living in Bangor. She was born to Carl and Eunice (Beckwith) Dehn on March 22, 1943, in Harrietta. Mary married Raymond Eugene Haner, Sr. on June 3, 1960. They shared 47 years in marriage before his passing. Mary was a very active and contributing member of the United Pentecostal Church in Free Soil and South haven. She enjoyed scrapbooking, quilting, and crafting. Mary looked forward to and enjoyed the annual family canoe trip. Mary was always thoughtful of others.
She is preceded in death along with her parents by her husband – Raymond, Sr. who passed in 2007; siblings – Louis, Nina, David, Melbourne, and Richard; great granddaughter – Haylee Faith Borsodi.
Mary is survived by her children – Raymond (Pam) Haner Jr. of Free Soil, Phillip (Tammy) Haner of South Haven, Sam (Pam) Haner of Buchanan, Myra Walls of Clare, and Nathan (Angie) Haner of Plymouth, Indiana; sister, Pauline Follett of Grand Rapids, 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the United Pentecostal Church (POSH) in South Haven. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 6 p.m. with Mary's sons officiating. Mary will be laid to rest at 11a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Free Soil. Contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the Lighthouse Assisted Living, 60261 M43, Bangor, MI 49013. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family's online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, (269) 637-0333.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020