1/1
Mary Shimel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary L. Shimel, age 88, of Ludington passed away peacefully, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. She was born Dec. 31, 1931 in Erie Twp., to Fredrick and Naomi (Becker) Yape. Mary married the late Fred B. Shimel on Nov. 12, 1954. She was a loving and caring house wife and mother to five children. She was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Ludington. Besides her children, Mary had a great fondness for her cats and she enjoyed puzzles.

She will be missed by her children Harry (Judelyn) Shimel of Ludington, Ralph Shimel of Tennessee, Linda (Wayne) Smith of Tennessee, Louwan Norman of Holt and Margie of Temperance; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sisters Naomi Durbin and Emily Blaire, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband Fred, her sisters Clare, Frances, Blanche and Sonja, and her brother Fred.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, the Seventh-Day Adventist Pastor Ron Mills officiating. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. Mary will be laid to rest with her family at Toledo Memorial Park.

Contributions in Mary's name may be directed to the Ludington Seventh-Day Adventist Church, P.O. Box 233, Ludington MI 49431.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved