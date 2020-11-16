Mary "Cynthia" Swier, age 77, of Ludington passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. She was born July 28, 1943 in Ludington to Richard and Lorretta (Winchewski) Koob.
Cynthia graduated from Ludington High School in 1961. She worked as a therapy aid at Memorial Medical Center and Oakview Nursing Home until her retirement in 2004. Cynthia was a member of St. Simon Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters and the American Legion. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and traveling to Poland. She also loved to spend time with her family.
She will be greatly missed by her children Dana (Charles) Habermehl, Charmian (Steve) Richel, Christy Purcell, Deb Kelly, David (Janie) Johnson and adopted daughter Susie Mae (Bob) Mitchell; her 10 grandchilren Riley and Hunter Habermehl, Josh and Joseph Richel, Bill and Ryan Kelly, Aaron and Christian Purcell and Whitney and Lindsey Johnson; her two great-grandchildren Breslynn and Lane Kelly; her brother Bill (Sherry) Koob; and, many nieces and nephews.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held when it is safe for everyone to gather.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.