Mary L. Schulz, aged 91, of Grand Rapids, former resident of Scottville, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Samaritas Senior Living in Grand Rapids.
Mary was born on March 12, 1929 on the family farm in Amber Township, the daughter of Archie and Mildred (Cameron) Conrad, and graduated from Scottville High School with the class of 1947. On May 29, 1948 she married Donald R. Schulz in Chicago, and they celebrated 68 years together before Donald preceded her in death in 2016. Mary was also preceded in death by her parents, her sister Betty Gallie Wood, and her brother Robert Conrad.
Mary and Don both grew up in Scottville and previously lived in Muskegon and Florida until their retirement brought them back to the area. They were proud parents of Brad, Christie, Diane and Lori and Mary loved her role as wife and mom caring for her family. At age 60, she decided to return to college in Sarasota pursuing her certification as a respiratory therapist, something she always wanted to finish. When visiting, one could often find her gardening or tending to her beautiful flowers. She also found much enjoyment in sewing. Mary and Don were longtime members of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville.
Mary will be greatly missed by her children Bradley (Carol) Schulz of Wyoming, Christie (Don) Morehouse of Walkerville, Diane (David) Hvizdos of Jenison and Lori (Ken) Martin of Grand Rapids. She will also be missed by her nine grandchildren Leigh, Jesse, Karen, Jennifer, Frank, Stephanie, Ryan, Eric and Daniel; 16 great-grandchildren and her sister-in-law Dorothy Talsma of Scottville along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held for Mary at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville, with Rev. James Schroeder officiating. Burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery. Friends may gather with her family on Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Weather permitting, the gathering will take place outside of the church and the family requests masks please be worn. Social distancing requirements will be followed inside the church during the service.
Those who wish to remember Mary with a memorial donation are asked to consider either Our Savior Lutheran Church, or the Global Lutheran Outreach – Talsma Ministry, envelopes will be available at the church.
