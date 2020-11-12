Max Ernest Slocum was called home to his Lord and Savior Jesus on Nov. 11, 2020 at the age of 98. Max was born Sept. 9, 1922 in Laingsburg, the son of Ward and Maude (Sanderson) Slocum.
He lived in the Laingsburg and Ovid area for many years and graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in agriculture. Raised on his parents' farm of 320 acres, Max took over the farm when his father Ward was no longer able to do so. He would work the fields by day and worked second shift at Midland Ross in Owosso for more than 20 years.
On Sept. 25, 1943 he married the love of his life Catherine Phillips. Together they raised five children and eventually sold the farm and retired to Ludington in 1985. They were married for 58 years until Catherine passed away unexpectedly in April 2002. In November 2002, Max met the second love of his life, Betty Gregory, and they were married on Dec. 21, 2002. Max and Betty have enjoyed 18 years of fun, laughter and traveling together.
Max was a dedicated Christian and attended Path of Life Church. His love for Jesus never failed.
One of the greatest joys for Max was his love of the water, boating and fishing. Max had many boats over the years and would travel almost every weekend to Ludington to go salmon fishing on Lake Michigan. He loved to fish with his son, Scott, and was always ready to take family and friends out on the lakes. He enjoyed retirement on Hamlin Lake immensely with the best of both worlds at his doorstep. Max will greatly missed by all who knew him.
Max will be greatly missed by his loving wife Betty; his son Scott (Bonnie) Slocum; two daughters Jodean (Fred) Berthume, and Rebecca Kistler. Also surviving are two stepsons Keith (Ellen) Gregory and Brian (Denise) Gregory; along with six grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren.
Along with his wife Catherine, Max was preceded in death by two daughters Sherry Youngs and Julie Claro, one grandson Gavin Berthume and one stepson Gregg Gregory.
A celebration of Max's life will be held at a later date.
Those who wish to remember Max with a memorial donation are asked to please consider Path of Life Ministries in Ludington. Max's family also would like to acknowledge the staff at Oakview Medical Care Facility for the great care always given to Max.
