Maxine Annette Raspotnik, aged 86, of Baldwin, formerly a longtime resident Scottville, passed away in the loving arms of her daughter, Diane on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Grand Oaks Nursing Center in Baldwin.
Maxine was born on April 1, 1934, in Ludington, the daughter of James and Carrie (Johnson) Wilcox and graduated from Ludington High School. On Aug. 27, 1971, she married Stanley Raspotnik and he preceded her in death on March 13, 2002.
Maxine loved to travel to Mackinaw City. Maxine enjoyed watching cooking and do-it-yourself TV shows. She will be greatly missed by Diane and husband Michael Hamm of Baldwin, her grandson Bob Forbes and Alaina of Scottville, and her great- grandchildren Jovi and Mayven.
Graveside services will be held for Maxine at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 28 at Brookside Cemetery in Scottville.
There will be no funeral home visitation or services. Please visit her memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a memory of Maxine for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.
Published in Ludington Daily News from May 25 to May 26, 2020.