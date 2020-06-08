Melvin Jeffery Gilman Sr.
Melvin Jeffery Gilman, Sr., 73, of 147 Laurel Street, Hertford, North Carolina, and formerly of Ludington, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, in his home.

Mr. Gilman was born in Isabella County on Feb. 23, 1947, and was the son of the late Forest Donald and Hazel Emma Shilling Gilman. A track foreman, he had retired from CSX Transportation following more than 30 years of employment. A member of Victory Baptist Church in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and previously he had been a member of both Lighthouse Baptist Church in Ludington and Fellowship Baptist Church in Thonotosassa, Florida. Other membership enjoyed included his service as a volunteer with Branch Township Fire Department in Branch.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Gilman, and by a grandson, Tyler James Mead.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Shirley Anne Gilman; two daughters, Cathy Stewart (Charlie) of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and Julie Gilman (Cody) of Ludington; two sons, Melvin Gilman, Jr. (Brenda) and Donald Gilman (Kathleen), both of Ludington; seven sisters, Alice Morse, Norma Morse, Jenette Klinger and Beverly Mickevich, all of Mason County, Joanne Dallmann of Arizona and Barbara Gleason and Mari Gilman, both of Florida; nine grandchildren, Fayth (whom he had been very close to and had helped raise as a child), Awstyn, Mike, Brad, Melyssa, Typhannie, Anna, Kayla and Ashley; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Monday in Victory Baptist Church, and will be conducted by Pastor R.L. Parker, Jr.

Another service will be held in July in Lighthouse Baptist Church in Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Christian School, 684 Old Hertford Hwy, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
