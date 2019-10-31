|
Melvin Wayne Morell, 84, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids. He was born April 3, 1935, in Scottville, the son of Homer and Sylvia (Hannah) Morell.
Melvin served as a military police officer in the U.S. Army. After being honorably discharged, he went to work for City of Ludington Police Department and later for the Mason County Sheriff's Department. Melvin then worked at Metalworks in Ludington until his retirement. After a few years off, Melvin went back to work in the meat department at Walmart. In his spare time, Melvin loved spending time with his family, hunting, playing cards with his friends, traveling with his wife on the trips through the Scottville Area Senior Center and an occasional trip to the casino.
Melvin is survived by: his children, Charlie Morell of Ludington, Victor White of Ludington, Lorie Morell of Ludington, Rhonda (Bradley Stever) Moran of Ludington, and Lisa Moran of Grand Rapids; two sisters, Donna Duggan of Custer and Lucille Baker of Custer; two sisters-in-law, Linda Lopez of Scottville and Laurene (Curt) Feister of Custer; and several nieces and nephews.
Melvin was preceded in death by: his wife, Nancy Marlene Morell on Aug. 11, 2018; his parents; and his brother, Carl Morell.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, 309 S. Washington Avenue, Ludington, with Dr. Rev. Norman Letsinger officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 1 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019