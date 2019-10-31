Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pere Marquette Chapel - Ludington
309 S. Washington Avenue
Ludington, MI 49431
(317) 413-8865
For more information about
Melvin Morell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pere Marquette Chapel - Ludington
309 S. Washington Avenue
Ludington, MI 49431
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Pere Marquette Chapel - Ludington
309 S. Washington Avenue
Ludington, MI 49431
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Morell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Wayne Morell


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Wayne Morell Obituary
Melvin Wayne Morell, 84, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids. He was born April 3, 1935, in Scottville, the son of Homer and Sylvia (Hannah) Morell.

Melvin served as a military police officer in the U.S. Army. After being honorably discharged, he went to work for City of Ludington Police Department and later for the Mason County Sheriff's Department. Melvin then worked at Metalworks in Ludington until his retirement. After a few years off, Melvin went back to work in the meat department at Walmart. In his spare time, Melvin loved spending time with his family, hunting, playing cards with his friends, traveling with his wife on the trips through the Scottville Area Senior Center and an occasional trip to the casino.

Melvin is survived by: his children, Charlie Morell of Ludington, Victor White of Ludington, Lorie Morell of Ludington, Rhonda (Bradley Stever) Moran of Ludington, and Lisa Moran of Grand Rapids; two sisters, Donna Duggan of Custer and Lucille Baker of Custer; two sisters-in-law, Linda Lopez of Scottville and Laurene (Curt) Feister of Custer; and several nieces and nephews.

Melvin was preceded in death by: his wife, Nancy Marlene Morell on Aug. 11, 2018; his parents; and his brother, Carl Morell.

Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, 309 S. Washington Avenue, Ludington, with Dr. Rev. Norman Letsinger officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 1 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -