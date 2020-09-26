Michael Alan Grajewski, aged 69, of Branch, passed away at his home in the presence of his family, Sept. 24, 2020. Mike was born on June 1, 1951, in Detroit, the son of Raymond and Irene (Setera) Grajewski and graduated from Harper Woods Norte Dame Catholic High School with the class of 1969.
Mike served his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Following his discharge, he returned home and began a career with AT&T as a lineman, installer and, eventually, as a fiber optic splicer, retiring in 2006 after 32 years.
On Sept. 10, 1975, Mike married Diane Dipace at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Mount Clemens and have celebrated 45 years by each other's side.
Following retirement, Mike and Diane moved to Branch where Mike was able to fully enjoy his many outdoor activities which included hunting, fishing, rock collecting and hunting for Morel mushrooms. As a Vietnam Veteran, Mike was a member of the Custer Gold Bar VFW Post 5096, the American Legion Post 76 in Ludington and was a proud supporter of the NRA. Thanks to local veteran's organizations, Mike was able to continue his love of being outdoors through his disabilities by participating in Tight Lines for Troops.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents. He will be greatly missed by his wife Diane; his children Eric (Juretta) Grajewski of Farmington Hills, Matt (Sarah) Grajewski of Grand Rapids, Mark (Sarah) Grajewski of Caledonia and Lisa Grajewski (John Weidner) of Port Huron; his grandchildren Amara, Elizabeth, Miles, Sophie, Lucas, Claire and Oliver; his brother Larry (Cheryl) Grajewski of Ann Arbor; his sisters Mary Lynn (Mike) Burns of Vero Beach, Florida, and Ann Marie (Mike) Marsh of Canton; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many great friends.
The Celebration of Mass will be held for Mike at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Custer with Rev. Daniel DePew as Celebrant. Friends may gather with Mike's family on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask inside the church and follow social distancing protocols. Those who wish to remember Mike with a memorial donation are asked to consider Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
) who were so instrumental in assisting him with receiving the care he needed from Agent Orange exposure during his service in Vietnam.
to leave a tribute of Mike for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.