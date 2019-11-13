Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
For more information about
Michael West
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Brian West


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Brian West Obituary
Michael Brian West
Muskegon
Michael Brian West, 58, of Muskegon, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. He was born March 11, 1961 in West Covina, Calif., the son of Charles Richard and Janet Sue (Lipski) West.
Michael was a meticulous, hardworking man, with a strong leadership mentality. He worked 18 years as a lineman with GTE Corporation, and more recently as a chef. Michael was a kind and generous man with a magical personality. He had many interests, which included nature, fishing, going to the beach, cooking, antiquing, history and spending time with family. Michael was known to be a planner, dreamer and a connoisseur of the finer things in life. He was funny, witty and sentimental. His children were the most precious to his heart.
Michael is survived by his children, Jessica West, Lindsey West, Ryan West and Carrie (Tom) O'Rear; granddaughter, Ashley O'Rear; siblings, Catherine West Kent, Debra West, Richard West and Mark West; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Richard and Janet Sue (Lipski) West.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart. Interment in Hart Cemetery.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
www.beaconfh.com
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -