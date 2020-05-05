Michael Jon "Mike" Bursley
1960 - 2020
Michael 'Mike' Jon Bursley

Hart

Michael "Mike" Jon Bursley, 59, of Hart, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born Dec. 13, 1960, the son of Richard and Phyllis Bursley.

Mike attended Hart High School. After graduating, he served his country proudly in the US Air Force. After his time in the Air Force, he worked for GHSP in Hart for many years. He enjoyed ice fishing, golfing, bowling and softball. He will be deeply missed.

Mike is survived by: his siblings, Rick Bursley and Cheryl (Mike) VanAgtmael; his niece, Amy Babbin; nephews, Ryan (Anna) VanAgtmael and Dustin Bursley; and several nieces and a nephew.

Cremation will take place. Services for Mike will take place later this summer.

Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from May 5 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
