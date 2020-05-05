Michael 'Mike' Jon BursleyHartMichael "Mike" Jon Bursley, 59, of Hart, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born Dec. 13, 1960, the son of Richard and Phyllis Bursley.Mike attended Hart High School. After graduating, he served his country proudly in the US Air Force. After his time in the Air Force, he worked for GHSP in Hart for many years. He enjoyed ice fishing, golfing, bowling and softball. He will be deeply missed.Mike is survived by: his siblings, Rick Bursley and Cheryl (Mike) VanAgtmael; his niece, Amy Babbin; nephews, Ryan (Anna) VanAgtmael and Dustin Bursley; and several nieces and a nephew.Cremation will take place. Services for Mike will take place later this summer.Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.