Michael LaMonte Jackson
Michael LaMonte Jackson of Free Soil passed into the next, Thursday evening in the home he built for his family. He lives on in the hearts of his wife Cheryl; his mother Sara Jackson; his children and their partners Jasmine and Justin Mott, Nate and Francine Jackson, Kayla and Nick Lester, Kelse and Chris Lester, and April and Tom Larsen; as well as his greatly loved 14 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He will be remembered fondly by two brothers, four sisters, and extended family and friends that span the nation.

A longtime face of Parkdale Block, Mike was a forever hard worker and was always the first to jump in and help on a project that needed doing. Helping his family, his friends and his fellow man was his pride and joy, whether it was a ride, a meal or even just a laugh. And there were lots and lots of laughs from an expert joker who was always ready to share his opinion on the day (or a new all-natural pesticide recipe he was using in his garden.) A gifted musician, Mike often said that music was the universal language, that if only people listened to and made music together, the world would be a better place. For us, "The leader of the band has died,… but his blood runs through my instrument,and his song is my soul."

A visitation will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. To ensure guidelines are being followed, please limit your visit and for the safety of everyone, face masks will be required while in the building.

A celebration of Mike's life will take place on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 starting at 5 p.m. at Cheryl and Mike's home, 273 E. Hoague Rd., Free Soil MI 49411.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
JUL
14
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Cheryl and Mike's home
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Carol O'Meara
