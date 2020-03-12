|
|
Michael Lawrence Fulker, age 53, of Ludington, formerly of Kingsley, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
Michael was born on March 16, 1966, the son of Mary Christner and Irving Fulker. He graduated from Ludington High School and proudly served his country as an officer in the U.S. Army. Michael received his master's degree and worked for many years as a physician's assistant in Kansas, Maryland and Michigan. He was also a member of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.
Michael loved snowboarding, hunting and fishing with his kids, and target shooting with his brothers.
Michael is survived by his children, Cody Fulker, Danielle Fulker and Morgan Fulker; mother, Mary Christner; step-father, Lee Christner; brothers, Thomas Fulker and Douglas (Peggy) Fulker; and former wife, Desiree Fulker.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Irving Fulker.
A graveside service with military honors will be held in the spring. Details will be announced closer to the date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wilwin at Cygnet Cove in Branch which serves veterans from all backgrounds at www.wilwin.org.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Michael at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020