July 25, 1978-Feb. 9, 2020
Michael Paul McDonald, 41, of Ludington, passed away on Feb. 9, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at Advent Hospital. He was born in Muskegon, Michigan on July 25, 1978.
He graduated from Mason County Central in 1996. He was in the U.S. Marines, a member of Radiant Church, and employed by Boilermakers Local 169. He was an avid national arm wrestler, spectator and participant.
He left behind the love of his life, Traci Peplinksi; his mother Sheryl (John) Boerder; late father Richard McDonald; daughter Jessica McDonald (Victor Perreca); granddaughter Amora Perreca; brothers Christopher Meerman (Marnie Miekle), Patrick (Shea) McDonald and sister Lindy (Shawn) Brown.
A visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. and the service is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Radiant Church with a luncheon to follow at the American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Jessica McDonald to help with expenses.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020