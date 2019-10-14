|
Michael Thomas Monczunski, 79, of Branch, died Friday, Oct. 11, following his brave battle with cancer.
He was born in Fountain on Feb. 10, 1940, to the late Michael and Marian Monczunski. After graduating high school in 1958, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Army and served six years as a military policeman in Korea. He returned to the United States and worked in the steel mills in Cleveland. He then relocated to the Detroit area, initially working on the assembly line at Chrysler, then building diesel engines for Detroit Diesel, where he finished his career in 1999. He came back home to retire in Branch, where he lived happily until his death.
Mike had a heart for serving others, offering his time and resources to help those in need, particularly his stepchildren and nieces and nephews. He also had a great sense of humor, regularly catching others off guard and making them laugh. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers and other male relatives. Mike also enjoyed watching Indy and NASCAR races, regularly attending races at Michigan International Speedway in his younger years.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Jack, Jerry and Bill; his sister Mary (Haynes); and his loving wife Jill. He is survived by his brother Ted (Betty); sisters Carol Catt and Theresa Henrichon (Dave); stepchildren Kristina Haynes (Craig), Paul Mackenzie (Laura), Jeanny Burtch (Mike) and Eric Stever (Christine). He also is survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews and grandchildren whose hearts and lives will forever be changed by having known him.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date in accordance with Mike's wishes.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019