Milburn and Margaret "M&M" Curtis, of Hart, both died last week at Mercy Health Hackley Campus in Muskegon. Milburn "Mel" Ezell Curtis, 89, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, and his wife, Margaret "Marge" Joan Curtis, 86, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.Mel was born Feb. 12, 1931 in Steele, Mo., the son of John and Clara (Lipsey) Curtis. Marge was born July 10, 1934 in Muskegon, the daughter of Walter and Nellie (Payne) Raulin.Mel worked for Consumers Energy for 35 years, retiring as a forestry supervisor in 1986. After his retirement he was an extremely active softball player, playing games in most every state as well as other countries. He was elected to the Senior Citizen Softball Hall of Fame in Polk County, Fla., and won four National Senior Citizen Softball Championships for the 55, 65 and 70 year age level bracket. Mel remained active playing softball into his mid-80s and continued to coach after he was no longer able to physically play. Mel and Marge enjoyed all the traveling involved with Mel's softball career, getting to see so many different places and meeting new people wherever they went. They also enjoyed spending several winters in Plant City, Fla., where they loved going to the Strawberry Festival every year.Mel and Marge, affectionately known as "M&M Curtis," loved polka dancing and going to all of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events. They also loved going out to Twin Creek Ranch to view and record the deer and especially enjoyed the times when the fawns were being born.Mel also enjoyed playing golf with family and friends. Mel was a lifetime member of the Oceana Wigton Benona Lodge 200 F. & A.M; and both Mel and Marge were active members of the Mears United Methodist Church.Marge loved to sew, making all kinds of clothes for her grandchildren, teddy bears, Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls, quilts and purses. She also made numerous dresses for girls in Haiti through her church. One of Marge's favorite things to do was having "Friday" lunches with her girlfriends. She also enjoyed being in the Red Hat Society.Mel and Marge are survived by daughters, Janice (Joe Lee) LaPlante and Rhonda (Ron) Bogner; sons, Steve (Susan Grinnell) Curtis, Bruce (Laura) Curtis, Fred Curtis and Randall Vanderputte; daughter-in-law, Paula Vanderputte; grandchildren, Sonja (Jason) Battice, Stephanie (Nick) Jamieson, Kraig Yeck, Melissa (James) Hearl, Erin (Luis) Perez, Sean (Jennifer) Curtis, Andrea (Nate) Renzella, Richard (Phil) McPherson, Brooke (Greg) Avila, Kyle Bogner, Cody Bogner, Dustin (Stephanie) Vanderputte, Joshua (Janis) Vanderputte, and Nickolas (Larissa) Vanderputte; great-grandchildren, Kaylynn (Dylan Gouin) Battice, Kaiden Battice, Jaxon Battice, Chase Jamieson, Declan Jamieson, Noah Perez, Kloe Perez, Tyler Hearl, Lucas Hearl, Riley Curtis, Addison Curtis, Madeline Curtis, Emma Renzella, Mia Renzella, Corey Vanderputte, Rylee Vanderputte, Dylan Vanderputte, Brynn Vanderputte, Kylin Vanderputte and Trace Vanderputte; great-great-granddaughter, Mabel Gouin; Mel's siblings, John Curtis, James (Lavonne) Curtis, Dan (Barb) Curtis, Shirlene Scouten and Drexel Kalavitz; Marge's siblings, Dave (Linda) Raulin, Pat Lange and Nita (Wendell) Broome; and several nieces and nephews.Mel and Marge were preceded in death by their parents; son, Ron Vanderputte; great-granddaughter, Shaman Battice; Mel's brothers, Emery Curtis and Charles Curtis; Mel's sisters, Virginia Hineman and Christine Brown; Marge's brother, Dick Raulin; Marge's sisters, Barbara Couch and Judy Griswald; and Marge's brother-in-law, Paul "Rick" Lange.A celebration for Mel and Marge will be at a later date at the Mears United Methodist Church.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.