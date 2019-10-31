Home

Highland Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
3329 E. Semoran Boulevard
Apopka, FL 32703
(407) 869-1188
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mildred Lidke Obituary
Mildred was born in Fountain, Michigan. At a very young age, her parents, Stanley and Ethyl Ager, moved to West Broadway in Scottville.

After graduating from Scottville High School, she married Cloyce Lidke and moved north of Scottville to live at Kings Corners and became active in the Family General Store and gas station.

They had one son, Carl, who later joined the family business, which grew rapidly to become Lidke's Home Center and was sold in 1980.

Carl and his family moved to central Florida, where the Lidke's had spent their winters. Unfortunately, Carl passed away in March 2000.

Mildred moved permanently to Florida to be near Joyce and Carl's family after Cloyce's passing in January 2008.

Mildred passed away peacefully in her home in Oviedo, Florida.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Joyce (John) Lidke McClintock; granddaughter, Carin (Edwin) Spitzer, and their children, Victoria and Nicholas Reyes; and granddaughter, Nora (Kyle) VandenBrink, and their children, Trevor and Avery Wright. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Highland Funeral Home, 3329 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka FL., where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Mildred will be laid to rest in Highland Memory Gardens immediately following in Apopka, Florida.

Please sign the family guest book at www.highlandfh.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
