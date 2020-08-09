1/
Nancy Miszewski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Funeral Mass for Edward Miszewski, aged 102, of Custer, who passed away on April 21, 2020, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Custer with Rev. Dan DePew as Celebrant.

Friends may greet Edward's family on Friday morning beginning at 10 a.m. outside the church until time of Mass. Those who are able are asked to wear a mask and social distancing protocols will be followed.

Those who wish to remember Edward with a memorial donation may make them to a charity of their choice. Please visit Edward's memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com/obituaries/Edward-Miszewski to leave a tribute of Edward for his family or to light a candle in his memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved