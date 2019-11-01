|
On Oct. 13, 2019, Nathan Scott Yost stepped into the loving arms of Jesus.
Nathan was born Nov. 22, 1995, in Lexington, Kentucky, to Scott and Heather Yost. Nate was the oldest of three children and dearly loved his brother, Ben, and sister, Natalie. His family, while living in Wilmore, Kentucky, spent most summers and other significant time in Ludington. One of his favorite activities was playing football for the West Jessamine Colts. He graduated from West Jessamine High School in 2014.
Nate brought a spark to life. He was born with a mischievous twinkle in his eye and was unstoppable in his quest for excitement. Nate was a lover of people. He was the kind of friend who was "there for people." If you knew Nate, you knew he was loyal, he cared about you, and you were bound to have a lot of fun together.
Throughout his life he struggled with addiction, but managed to keep fighting forward. In 2018, he made a decision to turn his life in a positive direction and enrolled at the University of Kentucky. He worked hard to make a comeback and spent regular time with his dad studying together. What a joy to see Nate living clean and going after new goals.
Some of Nate's happiest memories are of times spent with friends and family in Ludington. This past summer he loved working alongside his brother at the Blu Moon Bistro and enjoying the beauty of the area.
Nate is survived by his parents, Scott and Heather Yost; his brother, Ben, and sister, Natalie. He leaves behind a family that dearly loves him, including his maternal grandparents, Victor and Shirley Hamilton; uncle Paul and aunt Ann Hamilton, with Bethany, Holly, Rachel and Zach; aunt Dawn and uncle Tate Webb, with Maddie, Abby, Lindy, and Sam; uncle Dave and aunt Mel Hamilton, with Evie and Lily.
Nate had the honor of being the oldest of 13 cousins on the Hamilton side. Nate is also survived by his paternal grandma, Penny Yost; his uncle Gary and aunt Marilyn Yost, with Danny and Kelly Yost. Nate was also dearly loved by special cousins Sheila and Donna Shull. He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Paul Yost.
It was a blessing to have Nate in our family. We are closer to God because of Nate and thank God for his precious life. "I am still confident of this: I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord." (Psalm 27:13-14)
A memorial service to celebrate Nate's life will be at Trinity Evangelical Free Church on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. Nate will be buried in Lakeview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Friendship Bench Project of Ludington, Michigan.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019