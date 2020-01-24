Home

POWERED BY

Services
Covell Funeral Home
232 East State Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
(231) 946-6515
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan Watkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathan Watkins Obituary
Nathan D. Watkins, age 37, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Saturday, Jan. 18. He was loving, social, athletic individual and a blessing to others. Nathan found his peace in his off time in the North Country, snowmobiling, motorcycles, boating and sports cars. Nathan professed his Christian Faith and love for the Lord. His final action was donating to the Gift of Life Organization. He requested a simple cremation. At a later date we will announce a memorial celebration. Any donations can go to St Jude's for Children's Hospital. He is survived by his immediate families: Thomas and Kathy Watkins, Martha Watkins of Milford, and siblings Matthew and Maureen Watkins. Covell Funeral Home in Traverse City is entrusted with his final arrangements.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -