Nettie Mae Claypool, age 83, of Ludington, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born May 23, 1936, in Scottville to Melvin and Annette (Ames) Claypool. She graduated from Scottville High School in 1954.
Nettie was a private person who enjoyed spending time with her nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She also had a special place in her heart for her two cats who she considered to be "good company." Nettie was accomplished in most forms of needlework. She always seemed to find the time to make something beautiful for her family. Nettie loved reading in the winter months and gardening in the spring and summer, inheriting a passion for plants from her father. Among the many things her family will miss about Nettie will be her constant smile and easygoing demeanor as well as her home made holiday cookies and treats. Nettie was blessed to live independently until the day she was called home.
She will be greatly missed by her brother, Melvin Claypool, her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She held a special place in her heart for her late sister Ruth's children, Kathy (Dale) Paull, Wayne (Leslie Campbell) Johnson, Kevin (Tammy Willick) Johnson, Darrell (Jessica) Johnson.
Besides her parents, Nettie was preceded in death by her two sisters, Stella Danielson and Ruth Johnson, as well as one brother, John Claypool.
Private services are being held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Nettie was a private person who enjoyed spending time with her nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She also had a special place in her heart for her two cats who she considered to be "good company." Nettie was accomplished in most forms of needlework. She always seemed to find the time to make something beautiful for her family. Nettie loved reading in the winter months and gardening in the spring and summer, inheriting a passion for plants from her father. Among the many things her family will miss about Nettie will be her constant smile and easygoing demeanor as well as her home made holiday cookies and treats. Nettie was blessed to live independently until the day she was called home.
She will be greatly missed by her brother, Melvin Claypool, her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She held a special place in her heart for her late sister Ruth's children, Kathy (Dale) Paull, Wayne (Leslie Campbell) Johnson, Kevin (Tammy Willick) Johnson, Darrell (Jessica) Johnson.
Besides her parents, Nettie was preceded in death by her two sisters, Stella Danielson and Ruth Johnson, as well as one brother, John Claypool.
Private services are being held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.