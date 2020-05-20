Nettie Mae Claypool
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nettie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nettie Mae Claypool, age 83, of Ludington, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born May 23, 1936, in Scottville to Melvin and Annette (Ames) Claypool. She graduated from Scottville High School in 1954.

Nettie was a private person who enjoyed spending time with her nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She also had a special place in her heart for her two cats who she considered to be "good company." Nettie was accomplished in most forms of needlework. She always seemed to find the time to make something beautiful for her family. Nettie loved reading in the winter months and gardening in the spring and summer, inheriting a passion for plants from her father. Among the many things her family will miss about Nettie will be her constant smile and easygoing demeanor as well as her home made holiday cookies and treats. Nettie was blessed to live independently until the day she was called home.

She will be greatly missed by her brother, Melvin Claypool, her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She held a special place in her heart for her late sister Ruth's children, Kathy (Dale) Paull, Wayne (Leslie Campbell) Johnson, Kevin (Tammy Willick) Johnson, Darrell (Jessica) Johnson.

Besides her parents, Nettie was preceded in death by her two sisters, Stella Danielson and Ruth Johnson, as well as one brother, John Claypool.

Private services are being held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved