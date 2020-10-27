1/
Nicholas Karl Bies
1960 - 2020
Nicholas Karl Bies

Hart

Nicholas Karl Bies, 59, of Hart, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at his home. He was born Nov. 27, 1960, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Nicholas Charles and Elsie Mae (Ringwald) Bies.

Nicholas loved God, classic rock, and his dogs.

Nicholas is survived by his children, Nicholas William (Jessica) Bies, Meghan (Jason) Duncan and Tony Bies; grandchildren, Triniti, Victoria, Skye, Alexandra, Nicholas C., Lola, Molly, Jayna and Ronan; sisters, Deborah (Ed) Hapon and Cheryl (Louis) Dennert; brother-in-law, Dale Krause; and many nieces and nephews.

Nicholas was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Beth Krause; and niece, Sarah Hapon.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and services will not be held at this time.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
