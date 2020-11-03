1/1
Nicolaas Knijnenburg
Nicolaas J. Knijnenburg, age 84, of Custer, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Niek was born May 14, 1936, in Vlaardingen-Ambacht, Netherlands to Johannus W. Knijnenburg and Cornelia C. Berkhout.
He married Cornelia P. van Dijk on Sept. 14, 1967, in De Lier, Netherlands. Niek graduated from Schipluiden School in 1950. He went on to proudly serve his military duty, spending a year with the Dutch Marines on the Dutch New Guinea Island. After the military, Niek drove trucks for 16 years across Europe, bringing him to France, Italy, Austria, West Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway and Sweden. Many trips were made to West Berlin during the Cold War. Often, he would team up with his big brother, Jan and his cousin Neef Gus. In 1977 he took his family to France, where he ran a dairy farm until 1994. He them moved his family to Mason County to continue the dairy farming business.
Niek is survived by his sons, Arthur (Chantal) of France and Robert of Custer, his grandchildren Lucie, Martin and Clemence all of France, his brother Jan, his sisters Jo, Tinnie, Cor, Annie (Kees), Gerda and Will (Roel), his brothers-in-law Jan, Han (Anneke) and Leo (Tilly), his sisters-in-law, Sjen, Coby, Tonnie (Hein) and Ineke (Leo), and his best cousin Lucia from California.
Niek was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Jan and Jeanne, his brother Aad, his sister Riet, brothers-in-law Aad, Eef, Aad, Sjaak, Jan, Antoon, Martinus and Gerard, his sisters-in-law Map, Jeanne, Will, Josephine and Marijke.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
