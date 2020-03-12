|
Nieves Arce Rosalez
Hart
Nieves Arce Rosalez, 95, of Hart, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born Aug. 5, 1924, in Rio Grande City, Texas, the daughter of Tomas and Rosario (Lopez) Arce.
Nieves was an active member of St. Joseph's Parish, the Cursillo Movement and was an active member of St. Martha's Parish in Okemos. She was probably best known to many as the culinary inspiration of the Mexican Café at the Oceana County Fair. Nieves had many avocations, including quilting, crocheting, cooking, yard sales to help those in need and daily prayer.
Nieves is survived by her children, José (Martha) Rosalez, Regino (Lupita) Rosalez, Natividad (Maria Socorro) Rosalez, Rosario Lessard, Hector (Beatrice) Rosalez, Oscar (Elaine) Rosalez, Efrain Rosalez, Armando (Jackie) Rosalez and Javier (Cristina) Rosalez; 34 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Christina Salinas and Dominga Guerra.
On Jan. 13, 1947, Nieves married Selestino Rosalez, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Tomas and Rosario Arce; grandson, Lucas B. Rosalez; granddaughter, Michelle Hammerle; sisters, Louisa Diaz and Frances Cantu; and brothers, Jesus Arce, Tomas Arce and Alfredo Arce.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. Joseph Weare Catholic Church, 2380 W. Jackson Rd., Weare, with Father Philip Sliwinski and Father Michael Murray presiding. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary Service scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Joseph Weare Catholic Church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020