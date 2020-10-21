1/1
Nita Clarkson
Nita Clarkson died peacefully at home on Oct. 12 in Plainwell. She was 87. She was born in Fremont to Lela and Howard Brumm and grew up in Charlevoix and Holland. She attended Western Michigan University, where her first degree was in home economics and she met her husband, Duncan.

She later returned for a graduate degree in education and worked for the university until she retired to open Brumm's Art Gallery in Plainwell.

She worked with that city to create their Music in the Park program. She was an accomplished pianist and shared her talent with several churches in Ludington and Winter Haven, Florida, where she and Duncan finally fully retired to enjoy life at the lake. Here she was also able to indulge in her passion for bridge and golf. Nita was an avid gardener and taught all of her children and grandchildren to appreciate nature and wildflowers and gardening. Sharing was something that came naturally to this mother of five, grandmother of seven, and great-grandmother of seven. All of us admired her quiet strength and her sweet nature.

The family plans a private memorial service when we can all be together again.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
