Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
New Era Reformed Church
4775 First Street
New Era, MI
View Map
Norma E. Lambrix


1934 - 2020
Norma E. Lambrix Obituary
Norma E. Lambrix

New Era

Norma E. Lambrix, 85, of New Era, went to be with her Lord Jesus Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. She had been residing at Family Tree Adult Foster Care. Norma was born May 17, 1934 in Shelby Township, Oceana County, to Emmet and Hattie (VanderSlice) Henrickson.

She married George Lambrix Nov. 25, 1953. He passed away Nov. 23, 2000. They lived in Shelby before making their home in New Era for many years. Norma was a member of New Era Reformed Church. She was a dietary aide at Lakeshore Community Hospital in Shelby for 20 years before her retirement in 1994. Norma was an avid quilter and seamstress. Many enjoyed her gift of loving hospitality over the years.

She is survived by her children, Brenda (Rev. Steve) Bakker, Brad (Mary Jo) Lambrix, Paul (Terri) Lambrix, John Lambrix, Dave (Lisa) Lambrix and Andy (Jill) Lambrix; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her sister, Diane Kelly; sisters-in-law, Pat Henrickson and Gladys Lambrix; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Norma was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Mildred Henrickson and Velma Groendyke and brothers, Willard, Andrew and Howard Henrickson.

Visitation is Thursday, Feb. 27, 5-8 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. The funeral service will be Friday, Feb. 28, 11 a.m. at New Era Reformed Church with Pastor Rick Eschenburg officiating. Interment in New Era Cemetery in the spring. Please consider the New Era Reformed Church, 4775 First St., New Era, MI 49446 or the Family Tree AFC, 6699 N. Oceana Dr., Hart, MI 49420 as a memorial. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 5, 2020
