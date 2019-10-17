|
Norma Jean Hendrickson, age 48, of Ludington, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. She was born Oct. 17, 1970, in Ludington, to William Lemere Jr. and Virginia (Nickerson) Rose. She married Ricky Hendrickson on Aug. 21, 1993. Together they raised three children. Norma worked for Sportsman's Bar as the head cook for nine years. Norma loved to craft when she was able. Norma was full of life and always had a positive attitude about life even while dealing with her chronic illness. She loved life and loved to laugh. She was "so comedy" as she would say. Her laugh was contagious.
Norma will be greatly missed by her husband, Ricky; her mother, Virginia Rose; her children, Ricky (Randi) Hendrickson Jr. of Ludington, Tiffany Hendrickson of Mauston, Wisconsin, and Tyler Hendrickson of Grand Rapids; her nine grandchildren, Sean, Mahalia, Juan, Aiyana, Taylyn, Aria, Matteo, Nayati and one on the way. She is also survived by her siblings, Kathy Lemere, Ginger Malone, Nancy Wheeler and James Rose.
Norma was preceded in death by her father, Bill Lemere Jr., and her brothers, Bill Lemere III and Brandon Wheeler.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life is being planned for next summer.
Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019