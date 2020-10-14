1/1
Norma Jean Wilson
Norma Jean Wilson, age 83, of Scottville, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Holland on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Norma was known by her grandchildren as their dancing grandma. She loved to play games and listen to music with them. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. To know her was to love her.

Norma will be greatly missed by her children Norma Uber, Julie Bowen, Nancy Morton, Lannet McKie, Sue Uber, Leo Uber, William Mowers, Kenner McKie and Ray Bowen; her eight grandchildren Ray, Jason, Jilisa and Jessie Bowen, Nicholle, Jacob and Cesily Morton, Leo and Michele Uber, and her nine amazing great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID and her wishes, no service will be held instead please do an act of kindness for someone and say a prayer for her.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
