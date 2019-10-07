|
|
How do you sum up a person's life in a few paragraphs? The answer: You Don't. To you, the reader of this snippet of Norma Kahler's Iife, I commend you the responsibility to create the details between the lines from the information given. Do it with Gusto and Love, as she lived her life.
Norma Audrey Lindsey, was born to Ed and Cleo Lindsey on November 26, 1922, in Montague, MI. When she was twelve, her father died of prolonged injuries from WWI. Her brother Edward, was listed as Missing in Action/died in WWII. Norma, was one of many, who over the years worked at Pitkin's Drug store in Whitehall, MI. She attended Western Michigan College (University), where students voted, by making donations in her name for (war) Bond Queen, which after the war became known as Homecoming Queen AND she met her special WMC basketball playing friend, Fred. They were married while he was in Officers Training School for the Army Air Corp in 1944. He was shipped out and they did not see each other for almost two years while he served overseas. In his absence, she taught school in Dexter, MI and dreamed of his safe return home. Soon, they had two children; Lindsey and Chad. Fred became a dentist and a full professor of dentistry at the University of Michigan.
They loved to travel and Norma, especially loved Venice and Florence. In 1985, she visited the American Cemetery in St. Avold, France (Lorraine American Cemetery), where her brother's name is on the wall with the Missing in Action. It finally, after many years of sadness, helped to tie up the loose ends of her brother's death in WWII. She and Fred, (whom she called Freddie) started downhill skiing when the sport was in its infancy in Michigan. Her form was spectacular on the slopes and once, after placing in a race, she kissed Stein Eriksen! (We're not saying if Herr Eriksen kissed her back!) Norma and Fred had deeply devoted friends who skied and called themselves the "Cold Ducks," which they spent many winter weekends on the slopes of the Boynes. The other set of friends that evolved into family members were Paul and Fern Meyers, their daughters Paula Cooper and Pam (Mike) Dabbs and their kids and grandchildren. Norma experienced over 70 years of Fourth of July's, family trips and the wonderful things of everyday life with this amazing friendship. It all started with a chance encounter on the streets of Ann Arbor, after WWII, when Fred and Paul reunited after being in Officers Training together.
Normie (as her husband affectionately called her), had a sweet tooth, (like any good dentist's wife). She also had an amazing amount of perseverance and was strong willed (in Italy, she prevented a thief from taking her purse). She was emotionally an introvert, but loved people and that love reflected back to her from MANY that she met. The University of Michigan was a passion to her. Be it sports or academics, in her mind, U of M was superior in all ways to ANY other hallowed halls in the world. She married a basketball player and loved the sport right up to the end of her adventure on Earth. She followed MICHIGAN basketball and the Pistons as a disciple of the bouncing ball. Norma was able to return to her hometown area of Montague when she and Fred bought a cottage on the shores of White Lake. They both enjoyed watching their family grow, the clouds sailing by with the different seasons and enjoying a life only God could have created for them. When Norma was 86, Fred lost his memory and Norma took care of him until his death in 2010. Norma was a devout Christian and knew Christ as her Savior.
Norma is survived by her daughter Lindsey (Jack) Schuemann, grandchildren: Kahler Schuemann with one great-grand child and one great-great grandchild, Brooke Schuemann and Cam (Mimi) Schuemann with 3 great-grandchildren Chad (Kari) Kahler, grandchildren: Cori Kahler and Casey Kahler.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at St. Mark's Lutheran church in Battle Creek, MI on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 4 pm with a reception following.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Our World for Children scholarship fund at St. Mark's.
St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 114 E Minges Rd, Battle Creek, MI 49015 (269) 964-0401
Published in White Lake Beacon on Oct. 7, 2019