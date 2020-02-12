|
Octavius P. Bosse
New Era
Octavius P. Bosse, 93, of New Era, passed away at home Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. He was born Nov. 2, 1926 in Muskegon Heights, the son of Henry and Gertrude (Beaudoin) Bosse. He was raised in Grant Township and served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952 in Korea during the Korean War.
Oc married Victoria "Vicki" Laham Nov. 8, 1958. They resided in Grant Township and Vicki passed away Sept. 23, 2018. He was employed at Chimont Machine in Montague before it closed. Next, he worked at Howmet Corporation for many years before his retirement. He was a member of White Lake VFW Post #3256 and St. James Catholic Church in Montague.
Oc's heartfelt love, respect, faith and pride for God, family and country was quiet yet fierce, immense, steadfast and genuine. May those who knew and loved this "good man" celebrate his life rather than mourn his passing. May memories of him live on in others.
He is survived by his children, Henry Bosse, Elaine Vanderstelt, Annmarie (Frank) Ward, Paulette Bosse (and Tom Grinwis) and Ross (Sara) Bosse; his grandchildren, Naman, Marissa, Alyssa, Miranda, Ben and Nate; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Vicki; his son, Matthew; granddaughter, André; brothers, Benjamin, Edmund, Daniel, Ignatius "Pete," Kenneth, Leonard and Mark Bosse, Sr.; and his sisters, Amanda Davis, Cynthia Rice, Felicia Genereaux, Johannah Muter, Hortense Eilers, Nora Mae Walker and Pauline Glover.
A private family service will be held. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, 2020