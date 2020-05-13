Onabelle Elizabeth (Kerr) Klotz, 89, of Hart, passed away on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020 in Hart.She was born Feb. 21, 1931 in Ludington, to Oscar Ray and Celia Eva (Kolka-Szymanski) Kerr.As a child, Onabelle came from meager beginnings. She attended several one-room schools in Oceana and Mason counties, and in 1949 graduated from Walkerville High School. Onabelle married Kenneth Howard Klotz, Sr. Oct. 28, 1949 in Hart. The couple raised six children: Ken, Kevin, Karen, Kim, Kalvin and Karl. In 1972, Onabelle received an associate's degree from West Shore College. She earned a bachelor of science degree in 1974, and a master's degree in elementary education in 1980, both from Grand Valley State University. Onabelle was a dedicated elementary school teacher for Walkerville Public Schools for many years before retiring.Onabelle loved to feed and watch birds, read, play card games and solve word search puzzles. She enjoyed her flowers, trees and took pride in her yard and home. Onabelle was known as an excellent cook and baker. She spent many years canning and preserving food to feed her family. She was a very generous person to all her friends, family and caregivers. Onabelle will be greatly missed by all of them.Onabelle is survived by sons, Kenneth (Janet) Klotz Jr. of Hart, Kevin (Marina) Klotz of Alamo, Calif., Kim (Diane) Klotz of Hart, Kalvin Klotz of Pentwater; and a daughter, Karen Klotz of Hart.Onabelle loved spending time with her family, and in particular her grandchildren. She would have regular weekend sleepovers and take them to the movies, biking on the rail trail and shopping. She is survived by 16 grandchildren: Chris Klotz (Amanda Sweeney), Ryan Klotz (Heather Decker). Kendra (Matt) Smith, Kameron Klotz, Kaylee Klotz, Keegan Klotz, Denver (Jillian) Brubaker, Stacey Riker (Scott Gooch), Brandon (Lauren) Brubaker, Blake (Valerie) Brubaker, Shane (Andrea) Klotz, Matt Klotz (Carrie Moeggenberg), Kaleb (Chrissy) Klotz, Michelle (Jared) Wagner, Kyle (Nikki) Klotz and Kati Klotz.Onabelle was very proud of her 21 great-grandchildren and loved visiting with them. They include Parker Klotz, Mason Klotz, Colton Prudhomme, Hudson and Lincoln Smith, Connor and Layni Riker, Lincoln Brubaker, Andrew and Dylan Klotz, Dustin and Karissa Klotz, Jace Moeggenberg, Baleigh and Everly Klotz, Skyler and Thatcher Wagner, Aubrey, Maryn, and Kacen Klotz, Kloe Klotz. She is also survived by one great great-grandchild, Beckett Klotz.Onabelle is also survived by sisters, Alice Fay, Edith Flanery, Nina Helmer-Hornsby, Suzy Herrygers, Marlene Greiner; and brothers, George "Bud" Kerr, Roger (Jill) Kerr and Carl (Mary Beth) Kerr-Smith; and many nieces, nephews and friends.Onabelle was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Kenneth H. Klotz; son, Karl D. Klotz; daughter-in-law, Terri Rinaldi-Klotz; brothers: Clarence and Emmet Kerr and Fred Kerr-Smith; sisters, Jeannette Kerr, Delores Daul, Donna Kerr; and her parents.Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside will be at a later date in Hart Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Valley Care Fund.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.