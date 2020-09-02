1/1
Patricia ‘Patty’ L. Kludy
1935 - 2020
Patricia L. 'Patty' Kludy

Shelby

Patricia L. "Patty" Kludy, 85, of Shelby, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Patty was born May 7, 1935 in Shelby to Russell and Florence (Davison) Ingalls. She was raised near Hesperia and graduated from Hesperia High School. Patty married Lowell Kludy Jan. 5, 1955, and she lived near Shelby most of her life.

Patty was employed at various food processing plants among them were New Era Canning Company, Gerber Products, Gray and Company and the Lloyd J. Harriss Pie Company. She retired from Howmet Corporation. Patty was quite artistic and liked to paint, sew and crochet. She and Lowell enjoyed winters in Texas for 15 years.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Lowell; her daughters, Judy (Bill) Keeler, Valerie (Dave) Sayers, Tammy (Rick) Brinneman and Kimberly (Ray) McKinnon; her grandchildren, Joni (Jason) Miller, Sara Beyer, Joshua (Amiee) Slocum, Samantha (John) Sullivan, Amber (Josh) McCreight, David Sayers, Cody (Crystal) McKinnon, Rachel (Rick) Stevenson and Remington McKinnon (and Mitch); 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; brothers, Larry (Sue) Ingalls and Johnny Ingalls; and sister, Marlene "Chip" Forbear. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, Donald Ingalls and her son, Scott Kludy.

Visitation was Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. A graveside service will be Tuesday, Sept. 8, 11 a.m. at Otto Township Cemetery. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 10, 2020.
