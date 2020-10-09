1/1
Patricia Ann Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Smith of Pinellas Park, Florida, passed away on Sept. 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born on Dec. 29, 1941 in Midland and later moved to Scottville, where her family owned CW Smith & Son. In 1981 the family moved to Palm Bay, Florida, where she resided until moving to Pinellas Park, Florida, with her daughter.

She will be dearly missed by her three daughters Michelle Smith Sanchez (Michael), Cheryl Smith (Paul) and Christine Smith, her brother Douglas Shoffner (Ann) and many nieces and nephews.

The family can be reached c/o Cheryl Smith Realty, 738 Malabar Road SE, Palm Bay, FL, 32907.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved