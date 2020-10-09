Patricia Ann Smith of Pinellas Park, Florida, passed away on Sept. 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born on Dec. 29, 1941 in Midland and later moved to Scottville, where her family owned CW Smith & Son. In 1981 the family moved to Palm Bay, Florida, where she resided until moving to Pinellas Park, Florida, with her daughter.



She will be dearly missed by her three daughters Michelle Smith Sanchez (Michael), Cheryl Smith (Paul) and Christine Smith, her brother Douglas Shoffner (Ann) and many nieces and nephews.



The family can be reached c/o Cheryl Smith Realty, 738 Malabar Road SE, Palm Bay, FL, 32907.

