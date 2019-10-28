Home

Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:30 PM
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
Patricia Jean Taylor Obituary
Patricia Jean Taylor, age 84, of Walhalla, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. She was born July 30, 1935 in South Bend, Indiana, to Alfred and Bessie (Kidder) Cabana.

Patricia married the most handsome man in three counties, Marvin E. Taylor, on Jan. 31, 1954. Together they raised five children. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was very involved in all of her children's activities. Later in life she would continue to be involved with her grandkids sports and activities.

Patricia was an amazing quilter. She made quilts for family and friends. She lived for the holidays. One year, she decided that she was going to make a quilt for each family member for Christmas. There were over 30 quilts stacked in her home by the time Christmas came! Patricia also enjoyed cooking, baking and canning. She loved to watch and feed the birds and she was a huge U of M fan. Go Blue! In her younger years, Patricia enjoyed playing cards with her relatives. Patricia also enjoyed scratch offs and bowling.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Jennie Borema of Fountain, Becky (Tim Hansen) Taylor of Pentwater, Amy (Steven) Hull of Ludington and Marva Taylor of Walhalla; her brother Roy (Doris) Cabana; her 15 grandchildren, Sara (Mike Nind) Taylor, Brian (Lynda) Matson, Leslie (Craig) Borashko, Eric Christmann, Katie (Jason) Kunsky, Samantha Taylor, Carolyn (Chris Ramirez) Taylor, Amanda (Dan) Bentley, Sheryl (Adam) McVicker, Kelly Smith, Augusta Morse, Alissa (Anthony Puntel) Hull, Russalle (Jacob) Anthes, Emilyah (Nicholas) Koch and Jennifer (Ryan) Tyndall; her 13 great-grandchildren, McKoy, Lola, and Bo Matson, Ruthie and Donald Borashko, Taylor Yoder, Camryn Matthews, Lyndi, Ryan Jr. and Allen Tyndall, Joseph Koch, and Natalie and Macie Kunsky; her sisters-in-law, Bessie Stolcenberg, Edna "Chick" Payne and Annie Lori "Lulubelle" Cabana; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her son Butch Taylor; two sisters and her three brothers.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 3 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Patricia's name may be directed to the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
