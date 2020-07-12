1/1
Patricia Lee "Pattie" (Callis) Myers
Patricia "Pattie" Lee Myers (Callis), of Branch, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She obtained her beautiful angel wings at the age of 68.

Pattie was born March 16, 1952 in Cadillac; the daughter of Richard and Ruth (Thorne) Callis. She grew up in Scottville; a graduate of Mason County Central High School with the class of 1970.

After high school, she adventured to Los Angeles, California where she attended the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) majoring in English/Paralegal Studies. She focused her career on paralegal secretarial work for many years; relocating over the years to various places including Indiana, Nevada, California and finally returning home to retire near family in Branch.

Pattie had a vivacious and fun-loving personality. She was fiercely ambitious, adventurous, bold and free-spirited. She valued kindness, unconditional love, her children and friends. She enjoyed ballroom dancing and was an avid, lifelong fan of the late, great Elvis Presley.

Pattie was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Ruth Callis; her Uncle Clyde "Jake" and Aunt Maureen "Mo" (Callis) Jacobs; her sister Alice (Callis) Smith; her niece Kathy Golnick and Larry Adams.

Pattie will be survived and missed by her three children Jose Joaquin Higuera "Joey" of Novato, California; Megan Linda Minter of Hobart, Indiana; and Dustin Charles-Allen Myers, of Greenfield, Indiana. She is also survived by her three grandchildren Navah Maedella HigueraBailey; Ozayah Joaquin Higuera-Bailey; and Dawson Carter Myers; as well as four siblings Carolyn Wilkes of Branch; Linda (Roy) Holden of Scottville; Richard (Teresa) Callis of Fountain; and Roger Callis of Vancouver, Washington; also numerous nephews, nieces and other relatives. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

The family would especially like to thank Ginger Darke, Stephen Carroll, Teresa Anderson, Roy Anderson and and Sherri Myers for their love and support.

A Celebration of Life for Pattie will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Scottville Riverside Park; everyone is welcome. Mail condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 151, Branch, MI 49402. Those who wish to remember Pattie with a memorial donation are asked to consider the American Heart Association, www2.heart.org/goto/ForPattie.

Please visit Pattie's Tribute page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to submit photos, share memories, light a candle, or leave a tribute of Pattie for her family.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
