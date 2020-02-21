Home

Pere Marquette Chapel - Ludington
309 S. Washington Avenue
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 843-2531
Patricia Reuter
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Patricia Lee Reuter

Patricia Lee Reuter Obituary
Patricia Lee Reuter, 75, of Walhalla, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 20, 1944, in Pontiac, the daughter of John and Iris (Henson) Russell.

Patricia enjoyed making ceramics, tending to her flower gardens, collecting angels and bowling. Most of all, Patricia loved spending time with her family, especially their camping trips.

Patricia is survived by her children, Donna Whitehead of Branch, Robert John (Kathy Samarripa) Land of Waterford and Ty Lee (Hope) Land of Kathleen, Georgia; her former spouse and dear friend, Gene "Moe" Land; her step-son, Duane (Cher) Reuter of Las Vegas, Nevada; five granddaughters, Kayla Land, Marissa Land, Leanne Land, Breanna Land, and Allison Land; one grandson, Deric (Kirsten) Albright; two great-granddaughters, Aubree Smith and Caleigh Albright; one great-granddaughter on the way, Adeline Iris Albright; her sister, Diane Brandon; numerous nieces and nephews; her good friend, Vickie Wright; and her extended family, the Reenders and the Langlois.

Patricia was preceded in death by her second husband, Harold "Hal" Reuter; and her brother, Richard Russell.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, 309 S. Washington Avenue, Ludington, Michigan, 49431.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or the .

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com
Published in Ludington Daily News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
