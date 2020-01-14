|
Patricia Louise Bromley
Hart
Patricia Louise Bromley, 84, of Hart, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. She was born May 29, 1935 in Hart, the daughter of Howard "Keith" and Lydia "Mary" (Jensen) Smith.
Pat had many interests, including reading, especially Harlequin Romance, watching the Detroit Tigers, putting together puzzles, baking and cooking. She was always welcoming, passionate about putting others needs before her own and was thought of as a counselor and mentor to her children and grandchildren. Pat loved spending time with her family, never missing an opportunity to bond over a jigsaw puzzle or home-cooked meal. She was a faithful member of Crystal Valley United Methodist Church and has a close relationship with the Lord.
Pat is survived by her children, Bernard (Dora) Bromley, Rev. Dennis (Laura Ruhle) Bromley, Glenn (Mamie Sims) Bromley and Patty (Brian) McKenzie; grandchildren, Bob (April) Bromley, Leslie Bromley, Bernard III (Tenna) Bromley, Jennifer (Pete) Kehoe, Tanya (Rich) Janes, Keith (Andrea) Bromley, Brandon, (Cynthia) Bromley, Angela Hovey, Amber (Rory) Maglio, Samantha (David) Gardner and Kailey (Paul) Cunningham; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; brothers, Gene Smith and George (Linda) Smith; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Priest; and a host of other loving family and friends.
On June 7, 1952, Pat married Bernard Bromley, Sr. and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Mary Smith; sisters, Leona Wilson and Sue Misner; and brothers, Chuck Smith, Bill Smith, John Smith, Orson Smith and Carson Smith.
Funeral services were scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan.15, at Crystal Valley United Methodist Church, 1547 E. Hammett Rd., Hart with Pastor Dave Pratt officiating. Visitation was Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, and Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time of service at the church. Interment in Mount Ulysses Cemetery, Crystal Valley, in the spring.
The family would like to thank the Johnson Family Cancer Center in Muskegon and Elara Caring Hospice, specifically RN Chuck Lorenz, for their kind and comforting care.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: or Elara Caring Hospice.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
