Mom, Words can not express what I am feeling without you. I know you are home and are in no more pain. You fought hard and you were so strong. I thank God that he chose you to be my mother. I love you and will miss you greatly. I hope you know how many lives you touched when you were on this earth. We all will hold you in our hearts. I know you are watching over us kids until we see your smiling face again. Until then I will hold all our special moments in my heart. When I want to talk with you I will look to the sky and know you are there. You may be gone but will never be forgotten. I love you more than you know and can't wait to give you a hug and kiss one day. Until that time I know my angel will guide my path and be with me always. I love you Mom.

Lori Parmer

Daughter