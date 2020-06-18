Patricia Louise Clark
1945 - 2020
Patricia Louise Clark

Muskegon

Patricia Louise Clark, 75, of Muskegon, passed away June 12, 2020. She was born May 14, 1945 in Shelby, the daughter of Arthur and Vera (Lattin) Croff.

Pat enjoyed many things, including baking, word searches, puzzles, reading and collecting pig figurines. She was strong in her faith, a devout member of Faith Baptist Church and loved spending time with her family.

Pat is survived by her children, Robert (Angie Olson) Clark, Lori (Jeff) Parmer and Richard (Trish) Clark; grandchildren, Autumn (Scott) McConnell, Amanda (Jeffrey) Sale, Zach Clark, Heidi Jo (Greg Purple) Clark, Noah Clark, Nichole (Josh) Piper, Natasha (Josh) Heykoop, Nick Parmer and Jason Clark; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Ashley, Brennen McConnell, Hailey McConnell, Skylar Sale, Kaylie Piper, Cole Piper, Kadence Heykoop, Brantley Heykoop and Landon Parmer; siblings, Lorraine Zuder, Loretta Shafer, and Gary (Sandy) Croff; and special friends, Ginny and Paul Gleason.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; and great-granddaughter, Mercy Heykoop.

Due to the concerns surrounding the coronavirus, private services will be held. Interment in South Ferry Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 3593 Whitehall Rd., Muskegon, MI 49445.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - White Lake Chapel
413 S. Mears Avenue
Whitehall, MI 49461
231-894-5676
9 entries
June 17, 2020
Sorry for your loss. She will be missed by all that knew her. She always had a smile on her face and always made everyone she met feel at home. She was a very loving, caring and faithful friend. Love, Hugs and Prayers for the family. Ken & Rita Stevens
Ken & Rita Stevens
Friend
June 16, 2020
Sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers
Evelyn Monroe
June 15, 2020
Mom, Words can not express what I am feeling without you. I know you are home and are in no more pain. You fought hard and you were so strong. I thank God that he chose you to be my mother. I love you and will miss you greatly. I hope you know how many lives you touched when you were on this earth. We all will hold you in our hearts. I know you are watching over us kids until we see your smiling face again. Until then I will hold all our special moments in my heart. When I want to talk with you I will look to the sky and know you are there. You may be gone but will never be forgotten. I love you more than you know and can't wait to give you a hug and kiss one day. Until that time I know my angel will guide my path and be with me always. I love you Mom.
Lori Parmer
Daughter
June 15, 2020
She is a most wonderful person. She was friendly toward everyone
Kenneth Lattin
June 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers go out to Richard and Trish and all the Clark Family.
Maria Mayo
Friend
June 13, 2020
Pat, my dear friend. How many years have we known each other??? But this is NOT the end. One day we will meet again in GLORY and have the rest of our lives together sitting at the feet of JESUS. Until then I will miss you.
Ginny Gleason
Friend
June 13, 2020
Aunt pat u had a heart of gold u will b missed gone but not forgotten.
Candace Garza/Croff
Family
June 12, 2020
Richard, Our sympathy and prayers for you and your family. May Good hold you and give you peace in this time of sorrow.
Bill and Dawn Ross
Friend
June 12, 2020
Love you with ALL MY HEART mom. Am gonna miss you like CRAZY. But I know you are in a much GREATER place at home with the Lord. Your will ALWAYS AND 4EVER be in my heart and I know you will be watching over EVERYONE OF US.
Rich Clark II
Son
