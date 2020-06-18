Patricia Louise Clark
Muskegon
Patricia Louise Clark, 75, of Muskegon, passed away June 12, 2020. She was born May 14, 1945 in Shelby, the daughter of Arthur and Vera (Lattin) Croff.
Pat enjoyed many things, including baking, word searches, puzzles, reading and collecting pig figurines. She was strong in her faith, a devout member of Faith Baptist Church and loved spending time with her family.
Pat is survived by her children, Robert (Angie Olson) Clark, Lori (Jeff) Parmer and Richard (Trish) Clark; grandchildren, Autumn (Scott) McConnell, Amanda (Jeffrey) Sale, Zach Clark, Heidi Jo (Greg Purple) Clark, Noah Clark, Nichole (Josh) Piper, Natasha (Josh) Heykoop, Nick Parmer and Jason Clark; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Ashley, Brennen McConnell, Hailey McConnell, Skylar Sale, Kaylie Piper, Cole Piper, Kadence Heykoop, Brantley Heykoop and Landon Parmer; siblings, Lorraine Zuder, Loretta Shafer, and Gary (Sandy) Croff; and special friends, Ginny and Paul Gleason.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; and great-granddaughter, Mercy Heykoop.
Due to the concerns surrounding the coronavirus, private services will be held. Interment in South Ferry Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 3593 Whitehall Rd., Muskegon, MI 49445.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
www.beaconfh.com
Muskegon
Patricia Louise Clark, 75, of Muskegon, passed away June 12, 2020. She was born May 14, 1945 in Shelby, the daughter of Arthur and Vera (Lattin) Croff.
Pat enjoyed many things, including baking, word searches, puzzles, reading and collecting pig figurines. She was strong in her faith, a devout member of Faith Baptist Church and loved spending time with her family.
Pat is survived by her children, Robert (Angie Olson) Clark, Lori (Jeff) Parmer and Richard (Trish) Clark; grandchildren, Autumn (Scott) McConnell, Amanda (Jeffrey) Sale, Zach Clark, Heidi Jo (Greg Purple) Clark, Noah Clark, Nichole (Josh) Piper, Natasha (Josh) Heykoop, Nick Parmer and Jason Clark; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Ashley, Brennen McConnell, Hailey McConnell, Skylar Sale, Kaylie Piper, Cole Piper, Kadence Heykoop, Brantley Heykoop and Landon Parmer; siblings, Lorraine Zuder, Loretta Shafer, and Gary (Sandy) Croff; and special friends, Ginny and Paul Gleason.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; and great-granddaughter, Mercy Heykoop.
Due to the concerns surrounding the coronavirus, private services will be held. Interment in South Ferry Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 3593 Whitehall Rd., Muskegon, MI 49445.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
www.beaconfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.