Patricia Sue Orr
Rothbury
Patricia Sue Orr, 77, of Rothbury, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born Aug. 9, 1942 in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Gerald and Ruth (VanSetters) Sinke.
Patricia was an avid outdoorswoman, having enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, and hunting, shooting her first deer just last year. She also enjoyed coloring, embroidering, word-finds, crossword puzzles, road trips with her daughters and traveling, especially her numerous trips to Las Vegas with her sisters.
Patricia is survived by her daughters, Christine (Andy) Shafer, Debbie (Paul) Hall and Kim (Philip) Cook; grandchildren, Jamie (Keith) Ghent, Amanda Shafer, Dalton Shafer, Jeremy (Krystal) Shafer, Jason (Serena DuPont) Hall, Tara (Ziggy) Mutebi, Christian Newton, and Patricia (Michael Harrison) Zane; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Ruth Sinke; and sister, Donna.
In accordance with Patricia's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be at a later date.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
www.beaconfh.com
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020