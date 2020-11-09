Patrick 'Rick' AertsHartPatrick "Rick" Aerts, 58, of Hart, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. He was born May 21, 1962 in Hart, the son of Clancy and Rita (Wenner) Aerts.Rick was a graduate of Hart High School and Ferris State University. His biggest enjoyment was playing trombone in the Scottville Clown Band and being in the Pentwater Civic Band. Although he had a major heart attack about five years ago at the age of 53, he appeared to have fully recovered.Rick is survived by his parents, Clancy and Rita Aerts; brother, Michael of Orlando, Fla.; sisters, Mary (Brad) Sturgell of Grand Rapids, Jane (Rugg) Foltz of Hudsonville and Michelle (Kevin) Chapie of Grandville; nine nieces; and one nephew.Mass of Christian Burial was scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 316 S. Peach St., Hart with Fr. Daniel Schumaker presiding. Interment will be in Hart Cemetery the following day.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.