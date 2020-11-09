1/1
Patrick "Rick" Aerts
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick 'Rick' Aerts

Hart

Patrick "Rick" Aerts, 58, of Hart, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. He was born May 21, 1962 in Hart, the son of Clancy and Rita (Wenner) Aerts.

Rick was a graduate of Hart High School and Ferris State University. His biggest enjoyment was playing trombone in the Scottville Clown Band and being in the Pentwater Civic Band. Although he had a major heart attack about five years ago at the age of 53, he appeared to have fully recovered.

Rick is survived by his parents, Clancy and Rita Aerts; brother, Michael of Orlando, Fla.; sisters, Mary (Brad) Sturgell of Grand Rapids, Jane (Rugg) Foltz of Hudsonville and Michelle (Kevin) Chapie of Grandville; nine nieces; and one nephew.

Mass of Christian Burial was scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 316 S. Peach St., Hart with Fr. Daniel Schumaker presiding. Interment will be in Hart Cemetery the following day.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved