Patrick David Coffin
1985 - 2020
Patrick David Schulte Coffin, 35, of Grand Rapids, succumbed to his addictions and depression on Sunday, May 17, 2020, and left his life here with us.

Patrick was born in the middle of a blizzard on Jan. 21, 1985. Although he battled rough storms during his adult life, he brought great joy to his family with his infectious smile and acts of kindness to all that he encountered. He had many great accomplishments, his greatest being his beautiful daughter, Leland Augusta Grace Coffin.

Patrick was a talented musician, self-taught on the piano and trained on the tuba. He traveled to Europe with the Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp and was a member of the Grand Rapids Youth Symphony early in his life. He also occasionally played with the World Famous Scottville Clown Band, wearing an outfit that had been worn by his Great Uncle, Ray Schulte.

After graduating from East Kentwood High School in 2003, he started a successful rental management business with his childhood friend Ryan Vandermeer and later launched a real estate business. Patrick cherished trips to Leland, many with his sister and mother. He especially loved when his mother cooked German food for him. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping trips with his father.

Patrick was proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jim and Frances Lederle Schulte and his fraternal grandfather, Donald Coffin.

Patrick is survived by his daughter Leland, his mother Francine Schulte Coffin, his father Robert Coffin (Kathi), his sister Jamie Coffin Callis (Nick), his fraternal grandmother Charlene Coffin, along with dozens of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Patrick will be cremated and a memorial will take place later in the summer.

Donations can be made to the following in lieu of flowers: Sanford House at John Street for Men, 221 John Street NE, Grand Rapids MI 49503, or Design Future Sober Living, 551 Pine Ave NW, Grand Rapids MI 49504.

Published in Ludington Daily News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Ofield Funeral Home
4500 Kalamazoo Avenue SE
Kentwood, MI 49508
616-455-9790
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
Ronnie & I loved Pat. We are in shock & very saddened. He was kind, friendly, helpful, & generous. Our heartfelt condolences are with all of Pats' family & friends. We will never forget him.
Jan Kirkconnell
Friend
May 19, 2020
In honor of Patrick - a photo. Its of A place he called home for a while. Much of what I could say has already been expressed. So Ill leave the photo. I know how much this place meant to him. His spirit will live on in its sacred community. May you have the rest you deserve, Patrick. We will meet again someday on the Road of Happy Destiny. May God bless you and keep you until then.
Shawn Gillum
Friend
May 19, 2020
I met Pat when we he was 19 and I was 20. We shared beers, laughs, and our love of R&B music. One quality of Pats I remember is how eager he was to help me whenever I needed it. I can tell it was his favorite thing to do. Installing ceiling fans, checking on a broken window, or looking through a load of abandoned junk; Pat was the first to dive into a task like this with me. Pat loved music and remembered which songs to play in the car to make me laugh or sing along. I used to have a neighbor who would socialize loudly all day outside my window with indecipherable speech and we nicknamed him Peanut Butter Mouth. Eventually he told me that was a nickname he gave his daughter in her high chair with her mouth slathered in food. That made me smile. Im so sorry for the loss of Pat. I wish so badly that he had been able to overcome his challenges and live a longer life filled with joy. Considering his collections and interests, he would have grown into a very interesting old man with lots of hobbies and stories about each object. Ill remember the good times and smiles from the days of our early 20s. Pat loved that house on Lake Michigan with all his friends living there under one roof. I hope wherever he is now he can bask in that happiness over and over free from any pain.
Aja Wong
Friend
May 19, 2020
Julie Dankovich
Coworker
May 19, 2020
Julie Dankovich
Coworker
May 19, 2020
Julie Dankovich
Coworker
May 18, 2020
will miss seeing Patrick at meetings. We both went to Sanford House and Designed Future. You were an amazing guy and youll be missed.
Brian Jones
Friend
May 18, 2020
I was just wondering about him the other day. I grew up a few houses down and spent lots of time over there building forts and playing on the awesome swing set. Drifted apart once we got to middle school. My condolences to the family. He was an awesome kid. May he be at peace. So sorry for your loss.
Hannah
Neighbor
May 18, 2020
A wonderful classmate of our son Eric. R.I.P. Dear Soul.
Martha Fazzini
Friend
May 18, 2020
We are all grieving over the loss of Patrick. He left a significant mark on all of us at Designed Future. He was a trustworthy house manager, committed to helping others struggling with addiction. Our hearts are broken. A few months ago, I told Patrick I considered him to be a spiritual warrior, having triumphed over so many obstacles and hardships with such dignity, strength, and grace. Leland was the apple of his eye. His love for her was incredible. I will never forget Patrick. None of us will. I pray for peace for all of Patricks family. Bob and Fran, you raised a remarkable man who made everyone a better person, simply by being in his presence.
Julie Dankovich
Friend
May 18, 2020
I will forever cherish the hours I got to spend with Patrick in the hospital following his accident. He was so accepting and determined. I was amazed at his strength and attitude. It was because all those qualities and your ability to humble yourself that you were on the road to recovery for quite some time. I will forever be proud of you!! May your soul rest in complete peace and the Lords perpetual light shine upon you. Prayers for strength and peace for all those whose lives you touched and especially for Bob, Fran and Jamie!
Merry Hass
Family
