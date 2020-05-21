Patrick David Schulte Coffin, 35, of Grand Rapids, succumbed to his addictions and depression on Sunday, May 17, 2020, and left his life here with us.



Patrick was born in the middle of a blizzard on Jan. 21, 1985. Although he battled rough storms during his adult life, he brought great joy to his family with his infectious smile and acts of kindness to all that he encountered. He had many great accomplishments, his greatest being his beautiful daughter, Leland Augusta Grace Coffin.



Patrick was a talented musician, self-taught on the piano and trained on the tuba. He traveled to Europe with the Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp and was a member of the Grand Rapids Youth Symphony early in his life. He also occasionally played with the World Famous Scottville Clown Band, wearing an outfit that had been worn by his Great Uncle, Ray Schulte.



After graduating from East Kentwood High School in 2003, he started a successful rental management business with his childhood friend Ryan Vandermeer and later launched a real estate business. Patrick cherished trips to Leland, many with his sister and mother. He especially loved when his mother cooked German food for him. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping trips with his father.



Patrick was proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jim and Frances Lederle Schulte and his fraternal grandfather, Donald Coffin.



Patrick is survived by his daughter Leland, his mother Francine Schulte Coffin, his father Robert Coffin (Kathi), his sister Jamie Coffin Callis (Nick), his fraternal grandmother Charlene Coffin, along with dozens of aunts, uncles and cousins.



Patrick will be cremated and a memorial will take place later in the summer.



Donations can be made to the following in lieu of flowers: Sanford House at John Street for Men, 221 John Street NE, Grand Rapids MI 49503, or Design Future Sober Living, 551 Pine Ave NW, Grand Rapids MI 49504.

