Paul Brantner Stowell, aged 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.



Born in Scottville, Paul was the son of M. Sheldon and Rose (Brantner) Stowell and brother of Sheldon J. Stowell. He was a graduate of Coldwater High School and Central Michigan University, and a proud World War II veteran, serving in the U. S. Navy on the island of Guam.



In 1954 Paul married the love of his life, Barbara June (Cradit) Stowell. Paul and Barb celebrated 56 years of joyful marriage before her death in 2010.



Paul spent most of his career in the heating and cooling industry, primarily as owner/president of the Leo Tilford Company, Jackson, from 1962 until 1982.



For more than 40 years, Paul and a group of fishing buddies enjoyed annual trips to their camp in northern Ontario. An avid researcher, he amassed a great collection of family genealogical history and spent many happy hours in libraries and public offices around the state.



A devoted dad, father-in-law, "Beeba" and great-granddad, Paul is survived by his daughters Paula (Robert) Valeri, Amy (Danny) Weis and Shelley (Philip) Zalewski; five grandchildren; and, three great-grandchildren.



A private burial is planned. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Jackson District Library.

