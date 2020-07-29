PentwaterPaul Emery Yutzy, 62, passed away July 20, 2020 at his family home in Pentwater with his beloved wife, Kathryn, by his side, following a four-year battle with Stage IV cancer. Paul was born June 20, 1958 in Laurium, the son of Homer and Elizabeth Yutzy.Upon finishing high school in Petosky, Paul moved to Ludington, where he worked various jobs before becoming a journeyman electrician. Paul worked at D&M Electric for a number of years before joining Newkirk Electric, where he was employed until his retirement in 2016. Paul was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He enjoyed the variety of people and jobsites in his work settings, and he touched many businesses and lives in his work. Paul even got lucky enough to have a friend at work who he dubbed his twin. Paul and Tim were often mistaken for each other, and there may have been some fun to be had with that.Paul was a devoted Christian, who quietly lived out his life and beliefs before others. His greatest desire was not to preach, but that others might inquire about the reason for his peace that passes all understanding, his relationship with a loving God. He clung to that up to his final breath, knowing that Jesus was calling his name. He passed into eternity with a smile on his face, reassuring his family that he was finally home.Paul is survived by his wife of 18 years, Kathryn Yutzy, of Pentwater; children, Nicholas (fiancé, Mary) Yutzy, Nathan Yutzy, Noah Robinson-Gaffney, Keah Moore, Auden (Lilly) Lathers, Aaron Gaffney, and Melisa (fiancé, Sam) Esposti; grandchildren, Benito Esposti, Ewan Esposti, Sydney Lathers, Violet Lathers, Karsen Lathers, Brody Moore, Lucy Moore and Serafina Gaffney; parents, Homer and Elizabeth Yutzy; sisters, Joy (Ike) Porter and Rhoda (Pat) Yutzy-Ryan; brother, Keith (Linda) Yutzy; mother and father-in-law, Janet and Raymond Warner, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends.He was always happiest with a house full of family and friends and will be greatly missed.Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Faith Ann Yutzy; and grandson, Gairon Gaffney.Funeral services were outdoors at 1 p.m., Friday, July 24, at Beacon Event Center, 301 N. Jebavy, Ludington, with Pastor Roger Sian officiating. Interment in Pentwater Township Cemetery. Visitation was Friday at the Beacon Event Center from noon until time of services.Memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Valley Care Fund in Paul's name.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.