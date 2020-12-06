Paul S. Peterson, 87, died Dec. 5, 2020 at Ludington Woods. He was born Aug. 10, 1933, in Ludington, where he resided most of his life.He graduated from St. Simon High School in 1952, and attended Michigan State College. He worked at the Daily News as a summer sports writer for Sports Editor Dick Derrick. He later became sports editor of the St. Joseph Herald-Press, returning to Ludington in 1956 as sports editor and city editor of the Daily News. He was named managing editor of the News in 1966. During that time he was a member and later president of the Michigan Associated Press Managing Editors Association. He retired from the News in 1998.He was active in community affairs serving twice on the city council, 1967-1970, and 2000 to 2012. His passions were reading, history, Notre Dame football and the Detroit Tigers. He was on the Ludington/Mason County Library board for 30 years, serving as its president for six years. Paul was a director on the Mason County Historical Society, serving one term as president, and was a member of the Waterfront Sculpture Committee. After retirement he continued writing numerous articles on local history for the Daily News and Michigan History Magazine. He authored a book, "The Story of Ludington." A life-long member of St. Simon parish, he served 52 years as an usher, and was a charter member of the St. Simon Pastoral Council.In November 1973, he married Jean Shafer, who passed away in 2005. Together they enjoyed traveling, making 12 visits to Western Europe with Paris as their special love. They visited many areas in this country, particularly on the East Coast.Paul is survived by one daughter Karen (Joseph) Stephens of Palm Harbor, Florida, three sons Paul "Spencer" (Gina) Peterson of Mesa, Arizona, Mark Peterson of Ludington and Timothy (Susan) Peterson of Princeton, Minnesota; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins.Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at St. Simon Catholic Church, Ludington, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Interment will be in the Pere Marquette Catholic Cemetery in the spring. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Simon Catholic Church or the Mason County District Library.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.