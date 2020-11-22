1/1
Pauline Barker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline A Barker, 88, of Hart, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. She was born in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of Herbert and Ruth Marx Sr.

Pauline is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dale Barker; two sons David (Garnetta) Barker and Douglas (Elizabeth) Barker; a daughter Janet (Roger) Henke; and three grandchildren Paula Barker, Colleen (Evan) Dunbar and Sarah Henke.

As a young child, Pauline and her family were living in Manila during World War II when the Japanese invaded the Philippine Islands. She and her family were held captive for almost four years. Many people in the camp died from starvation. After returning to the states, Pauline continued her studies, graduating from Wyoming High School and the University of Michigan, earning a degree in medical technology. She met her future husband Dale in college. Pauline volunteered for many years at the Hart hospital laboratory. A cycling accident in her 40s put Pauline in the hospital for several months, but this did not deter her. Over her lifetime, Pauline cycled several hundred thousand miles. At the age of 62, Pauline and Dale rode their bicycles across the United States. Pauline and Dale also completed several cycling tours in Europe, England, Canada, Mexico and New Zealand. A Hart city councilwoman for four years, Pauline gave back to her community. In addition to cycling, Pauline was an avid reader. She and Dale enjoyed square dancing for many years.

A private burial will be performed at a future date.

The family would like to thank close family friends Bill Worthy and Bob Preston for all their help and support over the years. Thank you to the staff at Muskegon Mercy Hospital for their care.

Those wishing to make expressions of sympathy, please consider donating to the Hart Library, Crystal Valley Care Fund or the Pentwater-Hart Trail Fund at the Oceana County Community Foundation, PO 902, Pentwater, MI 49449 or donate to that fund at the website, www.oceanafoundation.org. Personal checks should be addressed to the Oceana County Community Foundation with memo to Pentwater-Hart Trail Fund.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved