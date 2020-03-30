|
|
Pauline (Polly) Egeler, 82, of Victory Township left her earthly home on Friday, March 27 at home surrounded by her family.
Polly Irish was born on Oct. 7, 1937, in Williamsburg to Frank and Geneva Irish. On Aug. 10, 1957 she married the love of her life, Ralph Egeler. In 1964 they moved their family to the family farm in Victory Township. She worked at Victory Elementary School for several years. She then worked at the Mason County Register of Deeds office for 20 years until she retired. She was a member of Victory Trinity Lutheran Church where she was the organist for over 40 years. Throughout her life she was the ultimate friend and hostess. She loved cooking, baking and canning. No one could ever come in the backdoor without Polly offering them a cookie, slice of pie or a meal.
Polly was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her parents; her brother Tracy and sister Donna.
Polly is survived by her sons, Christopher (Barbara) and Eric; her daughter Neva (Eric) Horner; grandchildren, Lucas, Pat, Melissa, Tiffany and Austin; and great-grandson Jasper.
Polly was a member of Victory Trinity Lutheran Church were a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 8 with fellowship to follow at Victory Town Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Victory Trinity Lutheran Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020